Crime in road traffic - Pleas in the trial for fatal escape from the police

After the death of his friend while evading the police in the northwest of Lower Saxony, a driver faces a longer prison sentence. The prosecutor demands a sentence of three years and three months in court at the Westerstede Amtsgericht. The defense pleads for a two-year suspended sentence. The verdict is expected to fall in the afternoon (3 p.m.).

The prosecution accuses the defendant of illegal car racing resulting in death, but also theft, fraud, endangerment of road traffic, and hit-and-run. The defendant admitted at the beginning of the trial that at the end of September, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, he broke into a company and stole a car. He picked up his friend with the car, filled up in Oldenburg without paying, and continued driving. During the police pursuit, he stepped on the gas and ended up in a ditch.

To completely escape control, he continued driving after the accident, the defendant stated. His passenger further encouraged him. In a curve between Oldenburg and Bremen, he lost control of the car, left the road, and collided with a tree. His friend on the passenger seat did not survive the accident. He himself suffered several abrasions and a broken little finger, the German-Turk testified at the trial opening. He had lost his driver's license years ago due to drug use. Additionally, he confessed to three other burglaries.

