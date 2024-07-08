Murder trial - Pleas expected in trial for murder of inline skater

In the trial for the fatal stabbing attack on a 17-year-old in the Landkreis Diepholz, the pleadings will be held today at the Landgericht Verden. The Public Prosecutor's Office accuses the 43-year-old defendant of Murder and two attempted Murders. The man is also suspected of attacking two other women. The German man is alleged to have killed the schoolgirl, who was on inline skates in Barenburg, in September 2022 with a knife. A cyclist found the teenager lifeless in a ditch.

A few days later, the defendant is suspected to have attacked a 30-year-old woman in Sulingen (Landkreis Diepholz) and severely injured her with a knife. Additionally, he is accused of driving into an 18-year-old jogger from behind in Burgwedel in the Hannover region with his car.

According to a psychiatric expert report, the man is fully accountable. A motive could not be found, as the court spokeswoman said. The verdict is expected for the 15th of July.

