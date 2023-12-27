Tournament in London - "Played like shit": German darts duo out of World Championships

Gabriel Clemens hugged his superior rival Dave Chisnall and received some consolation from legendary referee Russ Bray. Germany's number one then left the world's biggest darts stage relatively quickly.

After a brilliant start to the World Championships before Christmas, the German pros around hopeful Clemens quickly became disillusioned again.

The 40-year-old from Saarland lost 4:1 to world-class pro Chisnall from England in London. Martin Schindler had previously been beaten 3:4 by the English outsider Scott Williams after a thrilling match.

"Is it allowed to say the sh word on TV? Then simply because I played like shit. Especially the first three sets," said Clemens on Sport1, explaining his defeat, in which he was largely without a chance. One year after his unexpected World Championship coup, when he outplayed Primus Gerwyn Price from Wales and sensationally stormed into the semi-finals, he failed to spring another surprise at the famous Alexandra Palace.

Clemens: "It's no use me crying about it"

"I think you could see that I tried. It's difficult to turn around a 0:3. Unfortunately, I didn't succeed either," said the German Giant, as Clemens is known. The 40-year-old from Saarland had been in good form recently, reaching the semi-finals at the Players Championship Finals and raising hopes for the World Championship.

Clemens' disappointment was correspondingly great and he will need some time to process it after the trip home. "That will take a while. But there's no point in me crying or shouting here now. I'll let it sink in and pick up darts again next year," said Clemens.

Florian Hempel and Ricardo Pietreczko are now the two remaining German players. Hempel will challenge Stephen Bunting from England on Thursday (13:30/DAZN and Sport1). Pietreczko, nicknamed Pikachu, will play the English top favorite Luke Humphries.

Schindler loses despite leading 2:0 in sets

Schindler had actually been considered to have the best chance of reaching the last sixteen. The 27-year-old from Strausberg lost to Williams after leading 2-0. In the last 16, the unseeded outsider Williams will play the winner of the match between Australian Damon Heta and Berry van Peer from the Netherlands.

"I had one or two darts at the doubles a couple of times and I didn't use them. That's why I lost," said Schindler after the match. "But in the end, it doesn't matter who was the better player. I lost and that's what counts."

Schindler got off to a strong start, as he did in his 3:1 opening win over Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena, but this time he faded badly. The German number two missed numerous chances, especially in the third and fourth sets. Schindler was also unable to play at the desired level in the thrilling deciding set. Clemens and Schindler will therefore remain outside the top 20 in the world rankings after the World Championships.

