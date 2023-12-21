Environment - Plastic tax: consumers will not notice the costs

According to the responsible minister Steffi Lemke, consumers do not have to fear any noticeable additional costs due to the planned plastic tax of the traffic light coalition.

"We have proposed a plastic tax that consumers will not notice for individual products," said the Green politician in an interview with the German Press Agency. "The sums involved are too small for that, it's far too spread out." At the same time, it is good for the environment that there is now an incentive to bring less disposable packaging into circulation. She hoped that this effect would actually materialize, said the consumer minister.

"Get out of this packaging waste"

Lemke criticized the amount of waste that is produced, especially during the holidays. "I think we all want to get rid of this packaging waste," she said. Some people are probably moaning about all the waste right now at Christmas time, when presents are being unwrapped. "We make it, we produce it, the consumers, and ultimately the industry that offers us these products," said the Minister.

According to the plans of the traffic light government, manufacturers will in future have to pay a plastic levy to the EU, which is currently covered by the federal government. This is expected to generate revenue of 1.4 billion euros. Manufacturers could pass on the additional costs to end consumers.

This is exactly what the German Plastics Processing Industry Association announced. "There will be no other way than for it to be borne entirely by consumers," Managing Director Oliver Möllenstädt told dpa. There is no other way to finance the 1.4 billion euros.

Source: www.stern.de