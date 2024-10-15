Plans unveiled for an additional Sphere location serving amusement purposes

Abu Dhabi is preparing to showcase multimedia entertainment in a distinct spherical structure, as announced by the Sphere Entertainment Company and Abu Dhabi tourism authorities on Tuesday.

This upcoming location aligns with Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030, aiming to enhance Abu Dhabi as a prominent hub for culture and innovation, stated H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, in a press release.

By welcoming advanced entertainment like the Sphere, we're not only amplifying our global presence but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings, explained Al Mubarak.

The CEO of Sphere Entertainment disclosed that the Abu Dhabi location will add to the company's vision for a "global network of venues."

The news release did not disclose the precise location of the new venue, but it mentioned it would mirror the size of the "20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas."

The Las Vegas venue, which opened in September 2023, featured performances by international rock sensations U2. Standing at 366 feet (112 meters) tall and 516 feet (157 meters) wide, the Las Vegas structure is said to be the globe's largest spherical structure. Inside, it showcases what is touted as the world's highest-resolution wrap-around LED screen. Its exterior is adorned with 1.2 million hockey puck-sized LEDs that can be programmed to display dynamic imagery on a colossal scale – allegedly, the world's largest.

The cost of the Las Vegas Sphere? A staggering $2.3 billion.

The partnership for the second installation, between Abu Dhabi tourism authorities and Sphere Entertainment, is "pending finalization of definitive agreements," the press release stated. It would involve a "franchise initiation fee" paid to Sphere Entertainment for the right to construct the venue. Funding for construction would be provided by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism.

