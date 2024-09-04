- Planned Workshop for Saving Costs at Volkswagen in Zwickau

After disclosing a stringent reorganization plan for the VW Group, an exceptional assembly meeting is scheduled at the Zwickau plant on Thursday. Sources suggest that the head of the VW brand, Thomas Schäfer, will be present. However, his welcome in Saxony might not be warm, given the potential confrontations tabulated by union representatives. "If the workforce doesn't voice their discontent now, when will they?"

Earlier this week, Europe's leading automaker declared its intention to tighten its belt for the core VW brand in response to the failing economic conditions. The possibility of plant shutdowns in Germany and job losses no longer seems unlikely.

However, the impact of these cuts on Saxony is yet to be determined. Saxony is home to three VW locations: the Transparent Factory in Dresden, the engine plant in Chemnitz, and the e-Golf manufacturing facility in Zwickau, employing approximately 11,000 individuals collectively.

The VW Group is considering restructuring, which includes the potential manufacturing adjustments for motor vehicles at its German plants. This move could significantly affect the workforce at the e-Golf manufacturing facility in Zwickau, one of the three VW locations in Saxony.

