Ski jumping - Planica instead of Garmisch: Eisenbichler's unusual end to the year

Markus Eisenbichler is facing an unusual New Year's Eve. Instead of toasting with his team colleagues in a cozy atmosphere at the team hotel and then mentally preparing for the New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, as in previous years, the six-time world champion will be looking for his ski jumping form during training in Planica, Slovenia.

The 72nd Four Hills Tournament will definitely take place without the long-time top performer. Even the national group, which allows additional athletes to take part in the home event, will not be enough.

Crisis a mystery

An end to the low is not in sight. The 32-year-old's current crisis is also a mystery to ski jumping legend Sven Hannawald. "It's a bit bitter," said the 2002 overall tour winner recently on ARD. "Once he's in his spiral, he's incredibly difficult to get out of it. Jumpers like him then try to force it, then it gets even worse."

In December, a sponsor had advertised a ticket competition with Eisenbichler for the New Year's competition. The federal police officer has not been part of national coach Stefan Horngacher's A squad since the start of the season. The latter had recently made critical comments about the Bavarian.

The qualification will take place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on New Year's Eve (1.45 pm/ZDF and Eurosport). The competition will then take place on January 1st (14:00/ZDF and Eurosport).

