- plane transporting exiled criminal from Thuringia to Afghanistan

In a deportation flight that departed from Leipzig on a Friday morning, an Afghan convicted criminal from Thuringia is also part of the passengers. "This deportation to Afghanistan is necessary and justified," Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) shared on the X platform. "An Afghan criminal from Thuringia is among the passengers." Maier expressed gratitude towards the German Ministry of Interior for their thorough preparation and execution.

This marks the first deportation flight from Germany to Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power three years back. The Saxon Ministry of Interior reported that the plane took off from Leipzig/Halle Airport on a Friday morning, as previously reported by "Mirror".

28 Afghan convicts aboard

Official sources confirmed to the German Press Agency that this is, indeed, the first deportation flight to Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. Similar information was sourced from "Mirror" regarding a charter jet from Qatar Airways, which departed from Leipzig at 6:56 AM, aiming for Kabul.

Filling the Boeing 787 on this flight are 28 Afghan convicts who were transferred to Leipzig from different federal states. The operation was overseen by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

