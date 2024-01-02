Skip to content
Plane catches fire on landing at Tokyo airport

A huge fireball at the airport in Tokyo, but the accident seems to have gone off without a hitch: All passengers and crew members are able to leave the plane.

A Japan Airlines plane burns on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A passenger plane has caught fire while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. Live images from Japanese television station TBS on Tuesday evening showed passengers leaving the aircraft via an emergency slide while the fire was being extinguished. The Japan Airlines (JAL) plane caught fire for unknown reasons during the landing approach.

It is very likely that the plane collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft at the airport, TBS reported. There is information that all of the more than 300 passengers and crew members were able to leave the aircraft.

There was initially no information about possible casualties. A huge fireball could be seen when the aircraft, flight number 516, coming from Hokkaido in northern Japan, touched down on the runway. It was reported that there had been an explosion. The plane was badly damaged and flames and clouds of smoke continued to billow out.

