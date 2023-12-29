Zoo - Plan for evacuations in the Serengeti Park due to flooding

The Serengeti Park Hodenhagen is preparing for further evacuations of animals due to flooding with an emergency plan. A spokeswoman for the zoo north of Hanover said on Friday that the house of the antelopes and giraffes, which is surrounded by water, is a particular cause for concern. "These animals would have to be anaesthetized for an evacuation, which is a big risk." In an emergency, the zoo is also considering how the animals could be transported through the masses of water under anaesthetic. Trucks and flatbeds can no longer be used to get there.

The house of the antelopes and giraffes is currently being protected with sandbags, the spokeswoman reported. In addition, employees of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) had set up another water pump there during the night. As a result, the water around the stables had recently dropped by three centimeters and there was also less water in the house itself. Staff at the zoo had recently spread straw on the ground to stop the water seeping in.

On Thursday, animal keepers and the THW rescued three hussar monkeys from their enclosure. They could only reach the house on foot. "The water was waist-high," said the zoo spokeswoman. They caught the animals and carried them individually through the water in large plastic boxes. Lemurs, varis, prairie dogs and meerkats had already been evacuated and moved to other stables on the grounds.

According to the park, large parts of the grounds are flooded and in some cases cannot be reached at all or can only be reached with Unimogs or tractors. In the north-east of the site, administrative and utility buildings, restaurants, stores and some of the lodges are surrounded by water. "Fortunately, the fewest animals are housed there," said the spokeswoman.

The power had to be cut to the entire site. The park is now using several emergency generators to heat the stables and prepare drinking water. Park employees and emergency services from the fire department and THW built temporary dams to secure the animals' stables. "We sincerely hope that the dams will hold the water", said the spokeswoman.

The Meiße River, which has burst its banks, borders the zoo. There are also several watercourses and lakes on the site that have overflowed due to the rising groundwater. The park is home to lions, rhinos, tigers and elephants, among others.

