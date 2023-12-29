Skip to content
Pizza delivery man threatened with alarm gun

A man is believed to have threatened a pizza delivery man with a blank-firing weapon because of a disagreement over an order. The 41-year-old had previously argued with the 42-year-old pizza delivery man on the phone, as the police spokeswoman said on Friday. When he arrived at the...

A police car drives through a city. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Heilbronn - Pizza delivery man threatened with alarm gun

A man is believed to have threatened a pizza delivery man with a blank-firing weapon because of a disagreement over an order. The 41-year-old had previously argued with the 42-year-old pizza delivery man on the phone, as the police spokeswoman said on Friday. When he arrived at the 41-year-old's home in Bad Friedrichshall (Heilbronn district), the threat with the gun was made. The pizza delivery man left and called the police. A witness was also able to see the weapon.

The police surrounded the building after the incident on Thursday. The 41-year-old was finally arrested in his apartment without resistance. There, the officers found two alarm guns, two air rifles and a butterfly knife. The man had a preliminary breath alcohol level of 1.5 per mille and was taken into custody until the next day.

