Pizza consistently delivers deliciousness.

Many folks have a passion, and Sven Teichmann's is not about speedy cars, despite being an automotive mechatronics pro. His passion lies in swift pizzas. With his smart strategies and diverse recipes, he enthralls a continually growing fan base.

How exactly do you satisfy your pizza desire? Perhaps at your beloved Italian eatery. Or perhaps by grabbing frozen pizzas from the supermarket freezer. Let's veil delivery services. How about making your own DIY pizza? Many shy away from this, finding it more work; often, store-bought dough is used at home. But what if you long to outshine yourself with an extraordinary homemade pizza, crispy and hot? Then, wouldn't it be wise to venture into the hands of the self-made pizza mastermind, Sven Teichmann? That's the man behind "Teichner's Pizza Palace," followed by nearly half a million pizza enthusiasts on Instagram.

Just a short while ago, Teichmann started sharing his pizzas and dough via social media channels - today, he's the most influential pizza content creator. For this, the trained automotive mechatronics engineer gave up his job to transform his pizza passion into a livelihood. For those seeking inspiration and recipes in a book, Teichmann's first cookbook offers his finest recipes, precise instructions, various techniques, and many secrets. "Pizza Obsession / How to Bake the Best Pizza of Your Life at Home," published by Becker Joest Volk Verlag, is a tribute to perfect pizza. "In this book, I take you on a culinary adventure where each chapter is another love letter to pizza. From classic Italian marvels to creative, modern twists: Discover with me the infinite facets of one of the world's most beloved dishes!" Can anyone resist this invitation?

Pizza Whiz for Novices

No one needs convincing about pizza; it's a beloved dish served everywhere for the young and old. Although the finest pizzas are still found in Italy, mainly in Naples, their birthplace, Sven Teichmann uncovers secrets from the pizza masters to face them at home. He caters to pizza lovers of all skill levels, from the beginner equipped with a standard kitchen stove to the experienced semi-pro armed with a pizza oven. Newcomers are extensively cared for here, as the author clearly explains the minor details. He also provides visual demonstrations of his skills, with great step-by-step photos illustrating each work step and technique. "Making the dough is now my favorite pastime," shares the German pizza chef. Making bread dough, because that's what pizza dough is, is somehow therapeutic, calming, and fun to witness as the dough develops and fully reveals its power. Some, at the pizza community's request, seek alternative uses for excellent dough; Teichmann includes recipes for ciabatta, focaccia, flatbreads, and subs in response.

The book is divided into three main sections: pizza dough, sauces, and pizza recipes. It covers the complete pizza range, from the classic to modern interpretations. Besides primarily savory pizzas like the authentic Italian "Pizza Marinara," sweet variations like the dessert pizza "Sweet Blossom" are not forgotten. The popular frozen Piccolinis are named "Teichnerinis" here and are guaranteed to be a hit at parties.

From Margherita to Pocket Pizza

The variety of 18 dough variants alone reflects the range of homemade pizza possibilities. And since pizza is not complete without a fine sauce, sauce recipes are included - from tomato sauce to pesto to ricotta cream. Among the 28 pizza recipes, every insatiable palate should find its favorite. Conservative eaters will find solace between Margherita and Marinara, while daring die-hards can traverse between an Argentine Fugazzeta and a Pizza portafoglio. The "Pocket Pizza" is called such because it is folded to make it more convenient to eat. But beware: "I still remember exactly how I scorched my palate with the first bite in Naples," warns Teichmann about this Neapolitan street-food favorite. However, before diving into doughs and toppings, theory is essential! Without acquiring the necessary knowledge, a successful DIY pizza is out of the question.

In "Pizza Fundamentals," you'll learn everything necessary about various flour types and W-value, leavening agents and sourdough, kneading by hand or with a machine, stretching, folding, rolling, shaping, proofing times and temperatures, pizza oven and home ovens, pan tricks, and pizza stones... And what are bulk fermentation and cold fermentation? Don't worry, you're not alone. In a concise summary on only two pages, Sven Teichmann boils it all down in his top 10 steps.

The challenge level of pizza making largely relies on the quality of the dough. Teichmann's assortment of doughs offers a range of difficulty levels, from effortless to complicated. For instance, the 48-hour dough is an effortless recipe to create an authentic Neapolitan Pizza at home. The 24-hour dough is a great option for spaces with minimal fridge space, as it can be allowed to rise at room temperature. On the other hand, the same-day dough is perfect for those short on time; merely set it in the morning and enjoy it in the evening. Generally, most doughs take two days to create, with the active working time being less than an hour - ample time to relax in between! A dough mixed with Biga is tricky to handle. Biga is an Italian pre-dough stage made from flour, water, and yeast. Teichmann himself is a fan of Biga, appreciating its slightly nutty flavor.

This book is not just a collection of recipes but a celebratory tribute to the community and pleasure that pizza provides in our lives. With every bite, you taste more than tomato sauce and cheese; you relive shared moments, see smiling faces, and experience the simple joy of a pizza slice. Teichmann expresses his gratitude to the community for this debut book titled "Pizza Passion," and anticipates his upcoming second book "Baking Passion."

24-Hour Pizza Dough

The 24-hour dough is ideal for small refrigerator spaces, as it can be left to rise at room temperature. You'll need 0.5g of fresh yeast for 500g of flour, the size of a pea.

Preparation time: 30-35 minutes, with an approximately 24-hour resting period

Timeline:

Day 1

Autolyse dough: Prepare around 5:30 PM, 5 minutes

Main dough: Mix and knead around 6:05 PM, 15-20 minutes

Stretch and fold, 5 minutes

Day 2

Portioning: Around 12:30 PM, portion, round, stretch, 5 minutes

Around 6:30 PM, process dough balls

Preparation:

Day 1 - Autolyse Dough, Main Dough: Cold Fermentation

For the autolyse dough, place the flour in a large bowl, pour in the water, and mix roughly with a spoon until the liquid is fully absorbed. Cover with a kitchen towel and let it rest for 30 minutes. For the main dough, dissolve the fresh yeast (or instant yeast) in water, pour it into the autolyse dough, and mix well by hand. Transfer the dough to the work surface, add the salt, and knead vigorously with your hands for 10-15 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic. (Alternatively, knead in a stand mixer on medium speed for about 5 minutes, then on high speed for 5-10 minutes.) Stretch and fold the dough, turn it 90 degrees, and repeat the process twice. Tension the dough ball by stretching it 5-6 times. Place it in the pizza dough box, seal it, and let it ferment at room temperature for about 18 hours (or 16-18 hours) overnight.

Day 2 - Bulk Fermentation

Turn the dough out onto the work surface and divide it into 3 equal pieces (each about 280g). Round one piece of dough and flip it so the seam is on the bottom. Then, stretch it 5-6 times to create a smooth dough ball. Repeat with the other two pieces. Place the dough balls in the pizza dough box with some space between them, seal it, and let them ferment at room temperature for 6 hours (or 5-6 hours). Now they are perfectly fermented and ready for processing.

Tip: Make sure to round and stretch the dough balls to provide them with tension, which aids in containing the gases during bulk fermentation, preventing them from escaping. Also, ensure the dough is covered while fermenting to keep a dry crust from forming on the surface. If you don't have a pizza dough box, oil a food container, as it's usually smaller, and the dough may stick to the sides. You can also use a large baking dish, ensuring it is well-covered if it is large enough, you do not need to oil it. If you plan to bake your pizza later in the oven, remember to add only 20g of water and 10g of olive oil to the main dough (see page 37).

Fugazzeta

"Argentine Fugazzeta is a delicious pizza variant that combines thinly sliced onions with cheese and sometimes juicy ham, appealing to fans of hearty pizzas."

Preparation Time: 40-45 minutes, with a 1-hour, 15-minute resting period and roughly 22 minutes of baking time

In a large bowl, blend together flour, water, yeast (or instant yeast), and salt using a spoon. Transfer this mixture to a work surface and knead it with your hands for 10-15 minutes, or until it becomes smooth and elastic (if preferred, use a stand mixer on medium speed for around 5 minutes, then increase to high speed for 5-10 minutes). Once done, transfer the mixture to a bowl, cover it with a cloth, and let it rise for an hour. Divide the dough in half and shape it into balls. Stretch these balls 4-5 times each to create taut balls. Allow them to rest for 15 minutes before proceeding. Heat your oven to 230°C (with both top and bottom heat). Grease a baking dish with olive oil. For the topping, slice mozzarella into 1 cm cubes. Grate Parmesan and Edam cheeses. Slice onions thinly. Dust your work surface with flour and roll out each dough ball using a rolling pin, making them slightly larger than the baking dish. Place one disc into the prepared baking dish, then add the mozzarella, Parmesan, and Edam on top. Add another dough disc, press the edges together, and poke several holes in the top with a fork to prevent it from rising during baking. Place the onions on top, sprinkle with oregano and chili flakes, and drizzle olive oil droplets all over. Position the dish in the preheated oven on the center rack and cook for about 22 minutes. Remove and enjoy!

For a detailed explanation of the piece-molding process, consult pages 22-27.

Hint: This substantial Fugazzeta is perfect for a movie night with pals.

Enjoy your pizza baking adventure! - Heidi Driesner

When preparing your DIY pizza, you might find handling the Biga dough challenging due to its nutty flavor and texture. For those unfamiliar with this pre-dough stage, Teichmann provides a straightforward explanation in the book "Pizza Fundamentals".

To ensure your pizza is as crispy and hot as the ones from "Teichner's Pizza Palace", you might want to bite into it immediately after it comes out of the oven. This is because the longer you wait, the softer the crust becomes, affecting its texture and overall taste.

