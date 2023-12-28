Minister of Culture - Piwarz: Compensating for children's developmental deficits at an early age

Saxony's Minister of Education Christian Piwarz (CDU) has spoken out in favor of better early childhood education. "We are in the situation of giving children with significant developmental differences the same opportunities as possible in an education system," said the minister.

All of them should have the opportunity to obtain a school-leaving qualification that is within their reach. "The education system is still too little prepared for this. The aim is to improve the basic skills required to attend school," said the Minister of Education.

According to Piwarz, first-graders today show developmental differences of two years or more. This is by no means just to do with migration. "There is increasing heterogeneity in society. The centrifugal forces within German society have also become greater." The Saxon state parliament is currently discussing the distribution of resources according to a social index. Certain schools are to receive more staff or money if there is a particular need.

Source: www.stern.de