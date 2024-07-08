Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes makes MLB history following 2024 All-Star Game selection

The 22-year-old became the first player to earn an All-Star nod the season after getting drafted first overall in the MLB Draft.

Skenes, the top pick in the draft out of Louisiana State University, has a 5-0 record with a 2.12 earned-run average and 78 strikeouts in 10 starts this season. He started the season in the minor leagues.

In a video posted by the Pirates on X, Skenes said the All-Star nod was “cool.”

“I’m just grateful for all you guys,” Skenes said while addressing the team. “Since the first day I’ve been here, I’ve been a part of the team. So, I couldn’t have done it without you guys.”

His teammates then gave the rookie phenom a loud ovation.

The year’s All-Star voting included 32 players being selected for the first time.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who have the best record in the league, had seven players named All-Stars including pitchers Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm and position players Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm.

The Los Angeles Dodgers came in second with six players being named All-Stars. The Cleveland Guardians led the American League with five selections.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

CNN’s Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report.

Skenes' joy over his All-Star nod was evident during his team's celebration, expressing gratitude for his teammates' support throughout his journey in the sport.

Being an All-Star in baseball is a significant achievement in the sport, with Skenes and several other players earning the honor this season.

