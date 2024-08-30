- Pistorius Won't Participate in Osnabrück's 2025 Electoral Race (in other words)

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced that he won't be contesting the 2025 federal election in his native city of Osnabrück. This information was shared by a news outlet. The "New Osnabrück Newspaper" confirmed it, with Pistorius himself making the statement. However, he didn't rule out the possibility of running in another constituency within Lower Saxony, stating, "I'll address that issue later on."

Born and brought up in Osnabrück, Pistorius held the position of the city's mayor from 2006 to 2013. Later, he served nearly a decade as Lower Saxony's Interior Minister before making a move to the Defense Ministry, which he took on at the beginning of 2023.



