Pistorius welcomes Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerow with military ceremonies in Berlin

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov lands in Berlin on a Wednesday, preparing for his initial chat with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius from the SPD. The schedule involves a grand military gathering at the Bendler Block, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Bundeswehr Memorial, and a one-on-one session between the two ministers discussing the state of Ukraine, collaborations in security and defense between Germany and Ukraine, and building up Ukraine's air force. The ministers are set for a joint press conference around 7 PM.

With Berlin's fiscal predicament in mind, just 4 billion euros of military assist to Kyiv is proposed in the 2025 fiscal budget - a significant drop from the current year's allocation. This shift has birthed restlessness in Kyiv and the EU. In response, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from SPD mentions a potential 50 billion USD (45 billion euros) G7 aid package for Ukraine, sourced from interest income on frozen Russian funds in Europe. However, specifics are still in the works.

