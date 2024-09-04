Pistorius welcomes Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerow for an inaugural visit to Berlin

Because of the tight financial situation in Berlin, just around 4 billion euros of military aid for Kyiv is left in the federal budget for 2025. This is less than half of what's allocated for this year. This has sparked dissatisfaction in Kyiv and within the EU. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) brings up the upcoming G7 aid package for Ukraine, worth 50 billion dollars (approximately 45 billion euros), funded by the earnings from Russian assets frozen in Europe, to quell these concerns. However, some specifics are yet to be ironed out.

I'm not going to sugarcoat the situation; Kyiv and the EU are clearly disappointed with the reduced military aid allocation for 2025. Regardless of the upcoming G7 aid package, I'm not going to lie, there's uncertainty and apprehension surrounding the specifics of the funding and its distribution.

