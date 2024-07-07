Alliance defense - Pistorius visits military exercise in Alaska ahead of NATO summit

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) arrived for a visit at German soldiers in Alaska prior to the NATO summit. The minister arrived in Fairbanks on Sunday (local time) to obtain information about the exercise Arctic Defender 2024. Fighter pilots from several countries train together with the USA and under German leadership air combat operations under NATO standards in Alaska. Accepted is a scenario of an attack on the Alliance and the invocation of the "Article 5" clause, where an attack on one or more Allies is collectively defended against. The air force had begun the large-scale exercise Pacific Skies 24 for the deployment of aircraft far beyond Europe in mid-June. The NATO summit with celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Alliance begins on Tuesday in Washington.

