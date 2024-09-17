Pistorius views defense expenditure as a "struggle" or "difficulty" to handle.

15:51 Ukraine Bombards Residential Areas in Belgorod The Ukrainian forces continue their assault on Russian cities, focusing on Belgorod near the border. Several vehicles and a residential building have been reduced to ashes, with further damage reported. Eight individuals sustain injuries.

15:14 Naval Exercises: Chinese Ships Dock in Russian Vladivostok Amidst the announcement of a joint military exercise, two Chinese vessels have made their way to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, according to Russian sources. These two Chinese coastguard ships have been invited by the Russian border guard and are expected to stay until Friday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The primary objective is to "strengthen the strategic collaboration between the Chinese and Russian military," as per Beijing's statement. Both countries' naval and air forces will participate in the "North-Joint 2024" exercise in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas off the Russian coast. Also, China will be involved in Russia's strategic exercise "Ocean-2024."

14:39 Baerbock Warns: If Ukraine Falls, Then Moldova Will Too Germany's Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock views the support for Ukraine as a survival guarantee for its neighbor, the Republic of Moldova. "Every action taken to support Ukraine leads to stability in Moldova's context," Baerbock stated at a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital Chisinau. "It's clear that the people here fear that if Ukraine falls, then Moldova will be next."

13:56 Ukraine: 97 Rescue Workers Loses Lives Since Russian Invasion Since the full-scale invasion, 97 Ukrainian rescue workers have tragically lost their lives, as reported by the Ukrainian state rescue service. Additionally, 395 lifesavers have been injured in their respective duties. Today, Ukraine celebrates the "Day of the Savers."

13:44 US Newspaper: Russia and Ukraine Lose Over a Million Soldiers The Russian attack on Ukraine has resulted in massive casualties on both sides, according to research by the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal." The Ukrainian forces have reportedly suffered over 80,000 fatalities and 400,000 injuries, as per a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Russia, on the other hand, has suffered estimated losses of 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 dead and 400,000 injured - as per estimates from Western intelligence services, the newspaper further adds. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow releases official figures regarding their casualties.

13:21 Munz: Russia Hunts for Mercenary Soldiers Through Raid Russia is aiming to boost its military strength to 1.5 million soldiers by decree. The Kremlin sends a clear message beyond the Ukraine war, highlights ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, explaining the source of these new soldiers.

12:55 Kremlin Defends Army Expansion in Response to Border Threats The Kremlin justifies plans to increase its military to the world's second-largest army due to mounting threats at its borders. "This is due to the number of threats at the border's periphery," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a call with reporters. "It is triggered by the hostile environment and instability at our western and eastern borders. This necessitates appropriate measures." President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday to increase the regular size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers, making it the world's second-largest army after China.

12:30 RTL/ntv Survey: Over Two-Thirds Oppose Long-Range Missiles for Kyiv The Kyiv government desires to target Russian military logistics - airports, command centers, and infrastructure. In the new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, 64% of respondents oppose the delivery of western weapons capable of striking deep inside Russia. 28% support this action. Majorities advocating for the delivery of such missiles exist only amid supporters of the Greens (53%) and the FDP (58%). Only 34% of SPD supporters and 31% of CDU/CSU supporters endorse this move. There's no support among BSW supporters, while only 4% back this step among AfD supporters. 61% of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters oppose such weapons deliveries. 91% of AfD supporters and 97% of BSW supporters reject the transfer of long-range weapons. The opposition is significantly higher in the east (83%) compared to the west (61%).

11:49 Suspect Routt Allegedly Wished to Kill Putin and Kim Jong-Un in 2022 Ryan Wesley Routt, a suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, expressed desires to kill both Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un in the past, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal," citing nurse Chelsea Walsh. Walsh, who worked in Ukraine in 2022, had encountered Routt several times and described him as the "most dangerous American" she met while in Kyiv. He reportedly attempted to join volunteer brigades and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 "Russians in War" Film Now Displayed at Film Festival The controversial documentary "Russians in War" will be displayed at the Toronto International Film Festival after all. The festival organizers had previously mentioned "significant threats" due to the film and announced that "Russians in War" would not be screened at the festival. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova had spent several months with Russian troops on the front lines in Ukraine for the film. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticizes the decision, stating that the festival is serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian Diplomat Doubtful About Peace Negotiations

The Russian envoy to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, has shown skepticism towards potential peace negotiations in the conflict with Ukraine. A viable peace strategy is necessary first, Nechaev stated in an interview with Deutschlandfunk. Only then can Russia determine if this strategy aligns with its perspectives. Nechaev was reacting to statements made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who supported accelerating peace efforts in a ZDF summer interview about a week ago. "Another peace conference will undoubtedly take place," Scholz said. He agreed with Ukrainian President Zelensky that Russia should also be involved.

10:31 UN Development Organization Aids Ukraine for Winter

Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz is reinforcing its partnership with the UN Development Program (UNDP) to secure energy supplies. Specialists worry that numerous Russian air raids on essential infrastructure might lead to a very cold winter for Ukrainians, with widespread power failures, heating cuts, and water supply interruptions. The UNDP aims to lessen such disruptions using various means, including gas-powered generators.

09:55 After Sumy Attack, 280,000 People Lack Power

In the Ukrainian region of Sumy, hit by Russian Shahed drones early that morning, 280,000 people are still without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but the ones that made it through caused damage to vital infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Russian Soldiers Slay Ukrainian POW with Sword

The Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner alleges that Russian soldiers have beheaded an unarmed Ukrainian POW with a sword. The POW's hands were bound with tape. The level of Russian atrocities and bloodlust is bewildering, the Ukrainian analyst concludes. A photo of the deceased soldier, with the inscription "For Kursk" on the sword used to kill him, was published on social media today. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova share images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Discusses Kursk Offensive

When Kyiv caught Moscow off guard with an invasion in the Kursk border region at the start of August, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinov expressed optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's stay calm, pop some popcorn, and enjoy watching our guys decimate the enemy," he wrote on the first day of the offensive. Since then, Alaudinov has become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media disseminating his statements. Experts consulted by the news agency AFP believe that such media presence is only possible with approval from the highest echelons. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinov seems to have an unusual degree of free speech. Some even see him as a potential successor to the reportedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Donates 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid to UkraineGermany announced an additional 100 million euros in winter aid for Ukraine, announced German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "Autumn is approaching, and winter is just around the corner," Baerbock said before a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is reportedly planning another "winter war," with the goal of making life as difficult as possible for people in Ukraine.

08:01 Ukraine: Russians Attack Energy Facilities in Sumy from the AirUkraine reports another major drone attack by Russia. Air defense shot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones over the past night, the air force reports. The attack was active in five regions. According to local authorities, energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, with critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, connected to backup power systems. Emergency teams are currently carrying out repairs.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia Suffers 1020 Casualties Since YesterdayAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has suffered 1020 casualties, including fatalities and injuries, since yesterday. This brings the total number of Russian casualties since the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were also damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Russian Military Airport AttackedOvernight, the Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was reportedly attacked by attack drones, according to the Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post," with audible detonations in videos. Strategic bombers armed with missiles and used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities are allegedly stationed at the airport.

06:35 Stoltenberg Supports Debate on Long-Range Weapons for UkraineOutgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg supports the recent international debate on the possibility of authorizing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons. "Each ally is responsible for making these decisions, but it's important that we coordinate closely, as we do," Stoltenberg told British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been seeking this authorization from its allies for weeks to attack command centers, airfields, and infrastructure in Russia. The Norwegian expressed concern about the risk of further escalation of the war, stating that there are no risk-free options in war. "But I still believe that the greatest risk for us is that Putin wins in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta Stops Global Spread of Propaganda from Russian Channel RT on AppsMeta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, is restricting the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through media outlets like RT worldwide on its platforms. This includes RT (previously known as Russia Today) and related organizations. These entities will no longer be allowed to share content on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Threads. In the EU, RT has already been prohibited since the spring of 2022 due to misleading information concerning Russia's attack on Ukraine. For further details, refer to the provided link.

05:33 Lukashenko Frees 37 Prisoners in BelarusBelarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has granted clemency to 37 inmates. According to the Presidential Administration in Minsk, these individuals were convicted on charges of "extremism", a term frequently used in Belarus to label government critics. Among the pardoned are six women and several individuals with health issues. No specifics are disclosed regarding the identities of the 37 freed prisoners. Over the past two months, Belarus has repeatedly granted clemency to detainees who were jailed for protesting against the administration. In mid-August, Lukashenko reduced the sentences of 30 political prisoners, followed by another 30 pardons in early September. In all of these instances, the head of state has stated that the prisoners have expressed remorse and asked for mercy.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Scene in Russia DeterioratingThe human rights scenario in Russia is deteriorating, as per a UN report. "There is now a system of human rights violations, backed and supported by the state," asserts Mariana Katzarova. The Bulgarian, who took up the role of UN Special Rapporteur on Russia in 2023, alleges that this system is designed to suppress civil society and political opposition. Critics of Russia's battle against Ukraine and dissenters are facing intensified persecution. Katzarova estimates the number of political prisoners to be at least 1372. These human rights activists, journalists, and war critics have been convicted on bogus charges and given lengthy prison sentences. While in detention, they have experienced torture. Political prisoners are detained in isolated cells, while others are forcibly admitted to psychiatric clinics. According to Katzarova and her team, the actual number could be higher.

23:24 Sweden Could Steer Planned NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is planning to establish a military presence in Finland's northern region, with Sweden potentially assuming the leadership role. This involves forming a multinational NATO force, known as Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in other NATO nations close to Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expresses gratitude for being chosen by Finland to serve as the "framework nation" for this presence, emphasizing that it will boost the overall security of NATO.

The Commission has expressed concerns over the human rights situation in Russia, calling for immediate improvements.Furthermore, The Commission is closely monitoring the situation in Belgorod and the surrounding areas, providing support where necessary.

Read also: