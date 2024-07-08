Alliance defense - Pistorius on budget agreement: "That's annoying for me"

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticizes the small increases in the budget proposal for the Bundeswehr sharply. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. It's frustrating for me because I can't get things going as fast as the Zeitgeist and threat situation require," said Pistorius, who visited the Arctic Defender 2024 exercise in Fairbanks, Alaska on Monday and then planned to travel further to the NATO summit in Washington, which begins on Tuesday. Pistorius said about the budget proposal: "We'll see what develops in the next weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

According to the coalition government's agreement, the defense budget is expected to increase from its current around 52 billion Euros by approximately 1.2 billion Euros. Pistorius had demanded significantly more and an exception to the debt brake for these expenses. "We're talking about a supplementary budget of 6.5 to 7 billion Euros for next year. The additional requirement will also continue to grow in the following years, because the special fund will be legally bound and exhausted by the end of this year," he demanded in May on the sidelines of a visit to the USA. And: "We Europeans are taking responsibility for the security and defense of Europe within the NATO alliance."

Under German leadership, pilots from several countries train together with the USA in Alaska on air warfare operations under NATO standards. Assumed is the alliance scenario ("Article 5"), in which an attack on one or more allied countries is repelled collectively. About 60 combat jets, as well as additional tanker planes, transport aircraft, and helicopters, are involved. They practice the destruction of enemy air defense and the combat against enemy air forces and the destruction of command centers. "We Europeans are taking responsibility for the security and defense of Europe within the NATO alliance," said Pistorius, who spoke of a clear signal that particularly applies to Germany.

