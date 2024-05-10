Pistorius highlights the importance of implementing "mandatory military service."

Germany is in the process of increasing its military presence and has let go of its previous restrictive stance, as stated by Defense Minister Pistorius in Washington. This also involves supplying arms to conflict zones. The SPD politician wants to make amends for an "error."

During a speech at renowned Johns Hopkins University in Washington, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized Germany's commitment to playing a leading role in European security and providing the necessary military capabilities to do so. "Together, let's shape the future with the U.S. and all those who stand for freedom, peace, and a rules-based global order," said Pistorius. Germany is a strong ally and is capable and willing to step up in the alliance and on the global stage.

He wanted to address the fact that Germany abolished conscription and stated that "times have changed." He referred to it as a "mistake" by saying, "I believe Germany needs some form of compulsory military service." Steadfastness in the military must be maintained.

Afterwards, Pistorius continued his trip to Canada. In Ottawa, he met his Canadian counterpart Bill Blair. Prior to meeting Blair, he spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington.

Germany provides funding for HIMARS to Ukraine

It can be easy to become pessimistic in response to the global crises, but Pistorius expressed fierce determination. The Europeans understand that the U.S. is focusing on the Indo-Pacific and must respond to China's rearmament, its aggressive economic policies, and its pursuit of geopolitical dominance. Germany aims to contribute to a rules-based order in the region as well.

"I am convinced that only America and Europe together can keep the West strong and defend it against Russia's expansionist ambitions and the power and dominance aspirations of other players," said Pistorius. Furthermore, "My message today is: As in other moments of transatlantic partnership, like the Berlin Airlift, the Marshall Plan, or the reunification of Germany - let's seize this transatlantic opportunity again."

After talks with Austin in Washington, Pistorius revealed that Germany would cover the costs for delivering three longer-range missile artillery systems from the U.S. to Ukraine. "They come from the U.S. armed forces, and we will pay for them," he said. The systems cost in the high double-digit millions. HIMARS ("High Mobility Artillery Rocket System") is a multiple rocket launcher artillery system mounted on a truck chassis.

