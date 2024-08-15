Pistorius calls for increased attention

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for increased vigilance following suspected sabotage incidents within the German Armed Forces. "We reacted swiftly at both locations, sealed off access points, tightened controls, involved investigative authorities, and initiated laboratory tests," Pistorius told Spiegel. "These incidents show that we must remain vigilant."

Evidence collection at the two affected support points in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen has been completed, the Defense Ministry announced on Thursday. Investigations continue, with no results shared yet. In Cologne-Wahn, suspicion of water contamination emerged on Wednesday, while an unknown individual's intrusion attempt was thwarted in Geilenkirchen.

"We are, of course, reviewing our security measures and adjusting them as necessary," Pistorius said. "This process is already underway." Currently, there are no concrete indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen, the minister said. "Now, we must await further investigation results and act prudently. We trust in the proven cooperation with the relevant investigative authorities."

As of Thursday, there were no confirmed findings on potential perpetrators or motives. Some Bundestag experts had speculated that Russia could be behind the incidents. However, CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter stressed on Thursday in the Deutschlandfunk that this is all speculation. While the nature of the incidents does fit with Russia's modus operandi, other possibilities, such as perpetrators from Islamist or left-wing extremist backgrounds, cannot be ruled out.

"It's important now that we prepare for being in Russia's crosshairs," Kiesewetter said. "Russia sees us as a war target." Germany now needs a "change in national security strategy," he added, one that places greater emphasis on crisis anticipation and prevention. To achieve this, intelligence services must also be strengthened.



