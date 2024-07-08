Pistorius calls budget compromise for the defense budget "annoying"

The German government's compromise for the state budget of the coming year includes a smaller defense budget than what Pistorius had demanded. The Defense Minister had requested approximately 58 billion Euros, but the compromise only foresees around 53 billion Euros.

The SPD announced that they will still "optimize" the government's budget proposal in the Bundestag. Pistorius stated in Alaska: "We will see what develops in the coming weeks and months." At the same time, he emphasized that the financial planning calls for an increase of the defense budget to around 80 billion Euros by the year 2028. The "turning point" will therefore "not be cancelled," Pistorius stressed.

The Defense Minister arrived in Alaska on Sunday (local time) to attend the NATO exercise "Arctic Defender." This is the "largest exercise in which the German Air Force has ever participated," Pistorius said. In the context of a scenario based on Article 5 of the NATO treaty, maneuvers in low-altitude flight will be conducted, among other things. The NATO alliance response in case of an "armed attack" on one or more member states involves a collective response.

On Monday, Pistorius will travel on to Washington, where from Tuesday to Thursday the NATO summit will take place. During the meeting, it will be discussed, among other things, building up the alliance's capabilities for defense and deterrence further and further supporting Ukraine, the Defense Minister said.

