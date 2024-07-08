Alliance defense - Pistorius angry about low defense budget ahead of NATO summit

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledged Germany's growing responsibility for defense within NATO at the NATO summit. In his first public statement since the coalition budget compromise, the SPD politician expressed frustration over the consequences of the agreement. "Yes, I have received significantly less than I registered. This is disappointing for me because I cannot launch certain things as quickly as the Zeitgeist and the threat situation require," Pistorius said, who visited the Arctic Defender 2024 exercise in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pistorius stated, "We will see what further developments there will be in the coming weeks and months. I have to adapt and make the best of it."

Under German leadership, pilots from several countries train together with the USA on air warfare operations under NATO standards. The assumption of the collective defense scenario ("Article 5"), in which an attack on one or more allies is collectively repelled, is accepted. Approximately 60 combat jets, along with other tank aircraft, transport planes, and helicopters, are participating. They practice the destruction of enemy air defense and combat against enemy air forces and the destruction of command centers. Low-altitude flights at about 30 meters - as close as possible to enemy radar - and the dropping of precision bombs were also trained. In Alaska, a space almost as large as the old Federal Republic is available for this purpose.

"We Europeans are taking responsibility for the security and defense of Europe within the NATO alliance," Pistorius said, speaking of a clear signal that particularly applies to Germany. In doing so, one keeps an eye on the threat in the entire NATO area, not only in Europe, but also in the Arctic, which is of increasing geostrategic significance in dealing with Russia and the threat emanating from Russia.

Building deterrence capabilities

The NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday in Washington, is about further building defense and deterrence capabilities, the minister said. He announced several German steps that will serve to support Ukraine's military aid. So, Germany will finance and provide 10,000 artillery ammunition rounds from the Czech Munition Initiative for Ukraine this year. "And we will present a drone initiative in Washington, which provides our partners with a basis for the joint procurement of drones of all kinds from German production for the Ukrainian armed forces," Pistorius said. And: "Much is expected of us and we are living up to it. We are the largest economy in Europe, the largest NATO ally in Europe. From there, we have a special responsibility to assume and we are doing so."

The NATO summit with celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Defense Alliance begins on Tuesday in Washington. It takes place in a phase of political uncertainty, after the suitability of US President Joe Biden as a presidential candidate has been publicly questioned. It is unclear where the USA are heading if former US President Donald Trump wins the US election in November. He had at times even threatened to withdraw the USA from the alliance and criticized Germany in particular.

In the past week, the heads of the Ampel Coalition in the German military have approved a budget increase of 1.2 billion Euros for the regular military budget for the coming year. Pistorius had requested an additional 6.5 to 7 billion Euros for the coming year and referred to upcoming armament projects and rising operating costs. The Bundeswehr Association, an interest group for soldiers and military personnel, sharply criticized the underfunding. Its chairman, André Wüstner: "The troops are surprised, largely shocked."

The German government has expressed its readiness to take on a military leadership role. The stationing of the Brigade in Lithuania, which is to be combat-ready in the country with 5000 soldiers by 2027, is a visible sign. Another signal is the German-initiated European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), a consequence of the Russian aggression war against Ukraine. Meanwhile, 21 countries are involved, with Austria and Switzerland - formerly hardly conceivable - even two countries that are not NATO members.

NATO General: Germany could set stronger accents

For the overhauled defense plans of NATO, more than 70,000 additional soldiers are needed on top of the currently approximately 181,000 men and women. Pistorius himself said at the presentation of his military service model in June: "According to the assessment of the Bundeswehr and NATO, we need an additional 200,000 reservists. That means we're talking about a total of around 460,000 soldiers and soldiers."

The highest German NATO General, Christian Badia, made it clear at the end of June in "Welt" that Germany "could set stronger accents." Germany is, due to its contributions after the USA, the second most important NATO member state. The NATO commander in Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli, explained the new defense and operations plans to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Berlin: "The additional capabilities, their flexibility – and the sustainable financing for it, especially by the large nations. Only then can I ensure that I can carry out my command as military supreme commander." Badia warned: "It's not enough to say: We've reached the two percent."

