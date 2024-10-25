Pistorius aims to procure 600 Taurus-Neo cruise missiles as per media reports.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius intends to buy 600 Taurus cruise missiles, as stated by Spiegel, but financing hasn't been confirmed yet. He aims to get the advanced Taurus Neo variants, costing approximately 2.1 billion euros in total, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2029. The project's launch requires an initial investment of 350 million euros in the coming year, with most funds coming from 2029 onwards. Due to this, the project is only proposed in the 2025 budget documents as an option.

The Ministry of Defense in Berlin was yet to provide a reaction. Currently, Germany possesses around 600 Taurus cruise missiles, capable of traveling over 500 kilometers and launched from aircraft like the Tornado, F-15, or F-18. This weapon, produced by the European defense consortium MBDA, is engineered to annihilate high-valued targets in enemy territory, such as command centers, ammunition and fuel storage facilities, airfields, and bridges. As a result, Ukraine has persistently advocated for Taurus from Germany, but Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz firmly opposes this request.**

