Pistorius aims to boost the Taurus stock within the Bundeswehr by twofold.

The Taurus cruise missile, regarded as one of Germany's most advanced airborne weapons, is reportedly sought after by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for a substantial stockpile increase, as per a media report. Currently, Germany allegedly controls roughly 600 Taurus missiles. However, Pistorius's plans to boost supplies hinge on securing funds, which remains unsettled at present.

Should the funding materialize, Pistorius intends to purchase the latest Taurus Neo models at an estimated total cost of 2.1 billion euros. Deliveries of the modernized missiles are projected to commence in 2029. The funds required for the initiation of this project would amount to 350 million euros in the ensuing year, with the primary financial inflow anticipated from 2029 onwards. Consequently, the budget documents for 2025 list the project as a potential expenditure option.

At present, the German military holds about 600 Taurus cruise missiles, boasting a range of over 500 kilometers and capable of launch from aircraft such as Tornado, F-15, and F-18. Nevertheless, as per MDR information, nearly half of these missiles have expired certifications. This means that while they theoretically remain operational, their practical functionalities would necessitate recertification.

The Taurus, pioneered by the European defense conglomerate MBDA, is designed for neutralizing high-stakes targets behind enemy lines. Such targets may include command bunkers, ammunition and fuel storage facilities, airfields, and bridges. As such, Ukraine continues to plead for the weapon's provision from Germany, an entreaty Prime Minister Olaf Scholz categorically rejects.

"I stand firmly opposed to it," Scholz stated during the 'Maybrit Illner' broadcast on Thursday. "I believe it is a misstep." He affirmed his commitment to refraining from authorizing weapons sets that may contribute to heightened tensions. "This is something Germany can rely on unwaveringly. I will exercise caution."

