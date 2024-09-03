Pirmasens requests to temporarily halt the acceptance of all asylum seekers

The city of Pirmasens, as it stands, is finding it challenging to cope with an abundance of refugees, as per their own declarations. For some time now, Pirmasens has refused to welcome refugees from Ukraine. The city is now taking an additional action.

As per a city statement, Mayor Markus Zwick from the CDU party has chosen to prohibit the influx of new refugees from any nation. The persistent influx of refugees with a background in this field is the reason behind this decision. As stated, the aim of this ban on new residents is to avoid exclusion and to alleviate the existing workloads of city institutions and systems.

The pressure of excessive refugees is evident in various sectors. Due to insufficient capability, the social welfare office and job center can no longer ensure adequate measures for swift integration. Additionally, local primary and secondary schools, as well as daycare centers, are burdened beyond their limits. In light of this scenario, the risk of social and societal exclusion for the affected refugees is substantial, as expressed by the city.

Pirmasens had publicly announced its decision to halt accepting Ukrainian refugees in August. The Palatinate city's basis for this move was found to be inaccurate, according to the Ministry of Integration. Consequently, the city has now requested a revised municipal statistic, which is anticipated to be accessible by the end of the week.

Mayor Markus Zwick believes that with the new data, the prerequisites for halting refugee acceptance will likely be met. To prevent the Pirmasens city population from being overwhelmed, the halt to accepting refugees should then be implemented immediately. Those affected Ukrainians would then be directed to the nearest initial reception facility.

The City Commission, in their assessment, acknowledged the strain on Pirmasens' institutions due to the refugee influx. In response to this, Mayor Markus Zwick proposed a temporary ban on accepting new refugees, as stated during a press conference.

