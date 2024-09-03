- Pirmasens proposes enforcing a ban on accepting refugees

The urban center of Pirmasens is contemplating a pause in welcoming Ukrainian refugees, along with a prohibition on admitting refugees from other nations. This decision, made by Mayor Markus Zwick (CDU), is in response to the ongoing surge of individuals with refugee status, as stated in a city communique. The intended entry ban is aimed at preventing marginalization and lessening the strain on existing services and facilities in the city region.

The strain is evident in numerous sectors. "Our social welfare office and job center can no longer assure the essential actions to expedite integration due to capacity shortages," it was mentioned. Furthermore, local primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens, are operating at their limits. "Given the present situation, there's a significant risk of social and societal exclusion for the impacted refugees," the city pointed out.

Pirmasens had earlier announced a pause in admitting Ukrainian refugees in August. However, the city's decision was based on erroneous data, as per the Integration Ministry's confirmation. The city has now called for an updated municipal statistic, which should be accessible by the week's end.

"Mayor Markus Zwick presumes that the fresh numbers will meet the prerequisites for an intake halt," the city communicated. "To keep the Pirmasens city society from being overwhelmed, the intake halt should then be implemented promptly." Affected Ukrainians would then be directed to the nearest temporary reception facility near them.

The city's communication highlighted the risk of societal exclusion for refugees due to the strain on existing services. To alleviate this, Mayor Markus Zwick is contemplating a halt in admitting refugees from all nations, not just Ukrainians.

