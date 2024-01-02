Middle Franconia - Pins scattered on playground - for the fourth time already

This is the fourth time that unknown persons have scattered pins in the sand of a playground in Stein in Middle Franconia (Fürth district). Employees of the building yard searched the playground with probes and removed the pins from the sand, as city spokesman Andreas Brettreich said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a mother and her child had discovered the several hundred needles on New Year's Eve. The police cordoned off the playground and are now investigating on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm. Several media outlets had reported on this.

Brettreich said that pins were first found in the sand on the playground in June 2020. The next incident took place a year later. The last time pins were scattered in the sand was in November 2023. But this time there were significantly more needles than last time, Brettreich said. The area affected was also larger. It is striking that of all the playgrounds in the municipality near Nuremberg, only one was affected.

According to the police, the motive of the unknown perpetrators is unclear. They are asking witnesses for information. According to Brettreich, children should be able to enter the playground again from Thursday.

Source: www.stern.de