Pilots want to strike Lufthansa subsidiary Discover

One day before Christmas, the pilots at Lufthansa vacation airline Discover Airlines are planning to strike. The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union has called for a strike on all departures from Germany between 08:00 and 13:00 this Saturday. The airline had announced that it would organize...

An airplane of the airline Discover Airlines flies. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
One day before Christmas, the pilots at Lufthansa vacation airline Discover Airlines are planning to strike. The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union has called for a strike on all departures from Germany between 08:00 and 13:00 this Saturday. The airline had announced that it would organize alternative travel options for all passengers if possible.

The background to this is the deadlocked conflict over a first collective agreement for the pilots of the company, which was founded just over two years ago.

During the five hours of strike action, eleven Discover flights were scheduled in Frankfurt, including to long-haul destinations in Florida and the Dominican Republic. In Munich, the airline operates under Lufthansa flight numbers, which means that 16 departures could ultimately be affected by the strike.

