Pilots' union - Pilots at Lufthansa subsidiary on warning strike

Immediately before Christmas, the Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union (VC) has called on its members to go on a warning strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines. The union announced on Friday that all departures from Germany between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday will be subject to strike action. The vacation airline, which was founded in 2021, has 24 Airbus aircraft and takes off from the Lufthansa hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

During the period in question, there were eleven Discover flights on the Frankfurt flight schedule, including to long-haul destinations in Florida and the Dominican Republic. In Munich, the company operates under Lufthansa flight numbers, meaning that 16 departures could ultimately be affected by the strike. The number of passengers affected initially remained unclear.

The airline published flight schedule changes in the evening. In Frankfurt, for example, some short and medium-haul flights have been rescheduled ahead of the strike period, which may also lead to earlier return flights from vacation destinations. The flights in Munich are to be handled by the parent company Lufthansa. Passengers will be informed individually. "Our priority is to offer all our guests the opportunity to travel," said a company spokeswoman.

According to the union, the reason for the warning strike is the stalled negotiations over the first collective agreement for pilots at the still young subsidiary. The VC had stated the previous day that the employers and the union had been on the right track towards reaching at least a partial agreement. However, the employers had "used stalling tactics until the end by pulling concessions off the table again and at the same time demanding new conditions for collective bargaining", criticized VC. Secure framework conditions are needed for cockpit staff.

The company, on the other hand, spoke on Friday of "very good advanced talks". They are on the home stretch to concluding a collective agreement. "Partial agreements have already been reached and there is a clear intention to continue negotiations in January and reach a conclusion quickly," said a spokeswoman. Solutions could only be found at the negotiating table and the company was ready to continue joint talks at any time.

Source: www.stern.de