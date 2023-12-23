Air traffic - Pilot strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover begins

One day before Christmas Eve, the Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union is going on strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines. The warning strike, which is limited to five hours, began on Saturday morning and should last until 1 p.m., as confirmed by a union spokesperson. The industrial action is about the first collective agreement for pilots at the airline, which was founded just over two years ago. VC had previously complained about the employer's delaying tactics.

Following the strike notice, the Lufthansa subsidiary had drawn up an alternative flight plan to minimize the impact on passengers. Passengers would be informed individually. "Our priority is to offer all our guests the opportunity to travel," said a company spokeswoman.

In Frankfurt, for example, some short and medium-haul flights have been rescheduled ahead of the strike period, which will also lead to earlier return flights from vacation destinations. The flights in Munich were to be handled by the parent company Lufthansa.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de