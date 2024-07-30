- Pilot smuggles four migrants in by plane

A pilot, aged 39, flew a small aircraft, a Cessna, into Pfarrkirchen (Rottal-Inn district) on Sunday without prior notification. He transported four migrants illegally across the German border into Niederbayern. A flight instructor alerted the police to the landing.

Despite a search using a helicopter, one of the suspected migrants remains unfound. The other three are Iraqi nationals who did not have any identification on them.

The federal police are investigating the pilot for human smuggling, endangering lives, as the aircraft was only licensed for four passengers, and air law violations. The three Iraqi men who were apprehended have been reported for illegal entry.

Initial findings suggest that the aircraft took off from Bulgaria, flew over Hungary and Austria before entering Germany.

The small aircraft used in this incident was a Cessna model. The unauthorized flight carried four small aircraft passengers, who turned out to be Iraqi nationals.

