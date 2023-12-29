Pilot probably caused devastating plane crash

One year after the crash of a Nepalese Yeti Airlines plane, the cause seems to be clear. According to a commission of inquiry, the pilot probably pulled the wrong lever, possibly triggered by stress. The airline has already experienced several disasters.

According to the latest findings, the crash of a plane with 72 passengers in Nepal a year ago was due to pilot error. Investigations had revealed that the "wrong lever" had been pulled in the cockpit, said Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane, representative of the commission of inquiry. "Technically, the plane was fine, but it seems that an incorrect intervention led to the stall and crash."

The turboprop plane, operated by Yeti Airlines, crashed into a gorge last January while flying from the capital Kathmandu to the city of Pokhara in the center of the country. Footage circulated on the internet showed a low-flying plane over a residential area that suddenly tilted to the left as it approached Pokhara airport. Shortly afterwards, a violent explosion was heard.

The report of the investigation commission, which was submitted to the Ministry of Tourism, stated that the propellers had apparently been inadvertently set to the sailing position during the flight. In this case, they were no longer able to generate thrust in mid-flight.

According to the report, the error appeared to be due to "human factors such as high workload and stress". Safety standards in Nepal's air transport sector are low, staff are often poorly trained and aircraft are inadequately maintained. The European Union has therefore banned all Nepalese airlines from its airspace.

Not the first disaster involving Yeti Airlines

What's more, the Himalayan state is home to some of the most remote and difficult airstrips in the world.

In2008, twelve German tourists died in an accident in Nepal. According to eyewitness reports, a Yeti Airlines plane crash-landed at Lukla airport near Mount Everest and went up in flames. According to an airport spokesperson, only the Nepalese pilot survived of the 19 occupants. In 2019, a Summit Air plane also crashed in Lukla, killing three people.

In2010, a plane operated by Tara Air, a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines,crashed into a slope 140 kilometers east of the capital Kathmandu shortly after take-off. Twenty-two people lost their lives.

