- Pilot lightly injured in light aircraft accident

An accident involving a light aircraft near Ganderkesee airport (Oldenburg district) has left the pilot with minor injuries. In the afternoon, an emergency call was received that a light aircraft had crashed, police reported. The pilot was the only person on board. Rescue services are at the scene. Further details are not yet available.

After the crash, the stranded pilot was quickly transferred to a nearby hospital for further examination and treatment. Despite the incident, operations at Ganderkesee airport continued with slight delays.

