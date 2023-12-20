World Cup debut - Pikachu's darts Christmas destination: London instead of Nuremberg

Ricardo Pietreczko had to spontaneously change his plans for the leisure program. "The original plan was to go to Harry Potter World. Unfortunately, it didn't work out because the tickets weren't available," said the 29-year-old from Nuremberg after his first appearance at the World Darts Championship late on Tuesday evening. The commanding 3:0 win over Mikuru Suzuki from Japan gave hope that Pietreczko, nicknamed Pikachu, could go far in his first World Championship.

"It was very, very nice on stage. I was expecting more resistance from the audience. I was expecting a lot more whistles or boos," said Pietreczko. The fans at Alexandra Palace in London gave him a warm welcome - even though he was playing against a woman. "So far, my record hasn't been good against a woman. Now I've evened out that record," said Pietreczko. Previously, he had clearly lost to England's Beau Greaves at the Grand Slam.

Unlike many other athletes, the German is no longer planning a trip home, but wants to stay in London for as long as he is in the tournament. "I'm doing it completely spontaneously," said Pietreczko. His next match will be against Callan Rydz from England on December 23. Another win would give the Nuremberg native a third round match against the English top favorite Luke Humphries.

