Pietro Lombardi refutes speculations about a separation

Before hopping onto the stage for his gig in Bielefeld, Pietro Lombardi wanted to clear the air about some ongoing rumors. "I wanna tell y'all something, things ain't always peachy, but let me make one thing clear. Me and Laura, we never split, and we ain't now," shared the songster, currently serving as a judge on RTL's talent hunt show "Germany's Got Talent."

This candid chat from Lombardi was his way of tackling the buzzing separation gossips, ignited by an alleged police intervention at his Cologne mansion. An article in Bild newspaper claimed that a tiff between Lombardi and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa escalated to physical confrontation, which Lombardi's lawyer denied. As per the law, he's assumed innocent. On the same night, Rypa took their baby boy Amelio, born in August, for a check-up at a hospital in Cologne.

Rypa's run-ins with paparazzi

Prior to Lombardi's gig, Rypa had already taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the ongoing speculations. She posted a snap of the three of them, leaving the audience guessing if it was snapped before or after the reports of the spat. Rypa wrote, "Since the paparazzi won't leave us alone to grab the first pic of us, here it is."

Just before her beau's performance, she spoke up again on Instagram, saying, "It's hard to put into words what we've gone through these past couple of weeks. We're being chased and hounded. Everyone knows where we live and we've had to move out of our home due to the constant following." She yearns for simple, normal life. "There's been a lot going on, but me and Pietro aren't gonna comment on it right now," she shared in her Stories. To a selfie she uploaded, Rypa captioned, "You thought I was down, but I'm coming back stronger!"

While Rypa keeps her spirits high, Lombardi shows some nervousness before his gig, "I'm just a human, with feelings, trying to make tonight special for y'all. Think we can do it together, 'cause nothing can bring us down."

