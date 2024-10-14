Pietro Lombardi and his partner are removing images depicting their shared relationship.

In the wake of a late-night policing incident last week, suspicions of domestic violence against Pietro Lombardi have arisen. Lombardi, being the "Germany's Got Talent" juror, denies these allegations. Subsequently, both Lombardi and his partner, Laura Maria Rypa, have been deleting their shared photos from their social media platforms.

The couple, who became parents to their second son in the last days of August, had been basking in wedding rumors after their engagement in 2022. Their relationship seemed seamless, making the recent news about domestic violence particularly shocking.

Following the incident reported by "Bild" newspaper, Lombardi's lawyer refuted the alleged violence claims. The couple then shared a cryptic post on Instagram, stating they wished to avoid escalating the conflict and maintain the privacy of their children, opting to keep the public at bay.

Post this cryptic post, neither of them has shared new content, however, a noteworthy change has occurred - Rypa has erased most of her pictures with Lombardi, leaving only two: a hospital photo taken soon after the birth of their youngest son and a birthday video of their elder child from January. Lombardi also followed suit, deleting two recent couple photos. One of them was captioned, "We make a beautiful couple, don't we?", and the other simply read, "I love you."

Rypa reportedly had 'marks' on her neck

The motive behind this action remains unclear, as an official separation announcement has not been made yet. The incident on October 7 is currently under police investigation, yet no official confirmation of separation exists. "Bild" claims that Rypa contacted the police following a heated argument that night; the couple and their newborn were then taken to the University Hospital of Cologne. Rypa was alleged to have visible 'marks' on her neck, however, Lombardi's lawyer, Simon Bergmann, later dispelled this claim, affirming his client's innocence.

Furthermore, Lombardi is banned from approaching Rypa and their shared villa, a stipulation reported by "Bild." Lombardi is believed to be residing with a good friend nearby, while his elder son is apparently spending the autumn holidays in Canada with his mother instead of being with his father as previously planned.

Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa have been involved, with some interruptions, since 2020. The couple have two children together: their son Leano Romeo was born in December 2022, and their second son, Amelio Elija, was born to Rypa in August last year. The couple got engaged in October 2022, but delayed their wedding until 2025 to allow their sons to fully experience the occasion before tying the knot, as Lombardi revealed on Instagram in March. He then mentioned that it would be "the perfect time" for them to get married.

Despite the ongoing police investigation and the controversial allegations, Pietro Lombardi and celebrity partner Laura Maria Rypa continue to maintain a low profile on social media, deleting shared photos and limiting their online presence.

The scrutiny on celebrity couples such as Lombardi and Rypa highlights the impact of public scrutiny on private relationships, even in the face of allegations that have yet to be confirmed.

