Pietro Lombardi and his beloved Laura share an affectionate snapshot online.

It's been around 10 days since rumors surfaced about a police incident at Pietro Lombardi's Cologne home and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa's, with accusations of domestic abuse levied against the musician. Now, the pair has broken their silence for the first time in a while, showing unity.

There's been a flurry of speculation since October 7 regarding the circumstances leading up to the police presence at their villa. Rypa was also hospitalized in a cathedral city clinic with their newborn son Amelio, with claims of domestic violence being made against Lombardi, the winner of Germany's Got Talent in 2011.

Recent articles in "Bild" have reported volatile details of the alleged incident. It was revealed that bruises on Rypa's neck suggested she may have been choked. Additionally, Lombardi was said to have shaken his partner while she was holding their child, which can have devastating consequences for small children, resulting in physical and mental disabilities, or even death.

According to "Bild", a dispute over who should change Amelio's diaper escalated, eventually involving Lombardi's perceived financial instability and alleged gambling addiction.

Denials of accusations

When reports of Lombardi and Rypa's nighttime police encounter surfaced a week and a half ago, it was noted that the singer was barred from contacting or entering their shared residence, and he was staying with a friend. Lombardi's attorney, Simon Bergmann, cited this as a standard procedure "when claims of domestic violence are made."

At the same time, Bergmann vehemently denied the accusations against Lombardi: "Our client did not use force against his fiancée on October 7, 2024. There were disagreements accompanied by mutual insults," he clarified. "There were also mutual touches during this emotional argument, but no violence by our client against his fiancée."

Lombardi and Rypa also addressed the public reports on Instagram at the time, urging the media to refrain from further requests: "Due to the current headlines, we feel compelled to share our thoughts. The press is trying to magnify the conflict, and we don't want to provide them with a platform."

A public display of affection

Since then, the duo has remained silent. Until now. After the "Bild" newspaper brought forth the shaking allegations, Lombardi and Rypa posted an Instagram photo, showcasing their unity. Lombardi can be seen with his arm around Rypa, kissing her, while she smiles and carries their son Amelio in a sling.

They wrote: "Hello everyone, unfortunately, we haven't been able to respond or say anything so far. We're genuinely shocked by what's being circulated in the media, and by the information that hasn't been thoroughly investigated. With the paparazzi constantly pursuing and harassing us to obtain the first photo of us, we're taking the initiative here."

The date of the recording is unclear. If it is recent, Lombardi's restriction from approaching Rypa would presumably be lifted or circumvented. However, the truth of the matter between the two remains ambiguous until further evidence is presented. Meanwhile, the principle of innocence until proven guilty continues to hold.

RTL, where Lombardi serves on the DSDS jury, has consistently stated that they will "closely monitor the progression of events and investigations in this matter". They are in "close contact with those involved and the public prosecutor's office to clarify the allegations as swiftly as possible". They will "await any investigations and results from the Cologne public prosecutor's office as the foundation for further action".

The pair's denial of the accusations was made through their attorney, Simon Bergmann, who stated, "The Commission [public prosecutor's office] has not found evidence of Lombardi using force against his fiancée on October 7, 2024."

Following the publication of allegations by "Bild", The Commission is currently investigating the incident and has yet to release a statement, upholding the principle of "innocence until proven guilty".

Read also: