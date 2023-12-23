Dart - Pietreczko plays for a place in the third round of the World Darts Championship

Ricardo Pietreczko wants to punch his ticket for the third round of the World Darts Championship in London on the last day before the Christmas break. The 29-year-old from Nuremberg, nicknamed Pikachu, will face England's Callan Rydz on Saturday (2.30 pm/DAZN and Sport1). Pietreczko is the slight favorite after his strong year in 2023, although Rydz is better placed in the world rankings. The winner of the duel will play England's top favorite Luke Humphries after the holidays. Humphries has won by far the most prize money this season.

Source: www.stern.de