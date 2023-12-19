Tournament in London - Pietreczko confident at World Darts Championship - Horvat eliminated

Ricardo Pietreczko has confidently reached the second round of the World Darts Championship in London. The 29-year-old from Nuremberg defeated Japan's Mikuru Suzuki 3-0 on Tuesday evening and will now face England's Callan Rydz.

Pietreczko, nicknamed Pikachu, mastered his debut at Alexandra Palace well. The feared boos and whistles from the crowd did not materialize, instead many fans dressed in yellow Pikachu costumes cheered the German on. Pietreczko is considered one of the secret favorites after a strong year at the 2023 World Cup.

Horvat eliminated

Dragutin Horvat, on the other hand, clearly missed the surprise he was aiming for and was eliminated. The 47-year-old Hessian clearly lost 0:3 to Belgian Mike De Decker on Tuesday evening and put in a weak performance for long stretches. It was only Horvat's second participation in the most important tournament of the year after 2017.

In front of 3,000 spectators, including the dancing ex-footballer Peter Crouch, Horvat made far too many mistakes. De Decker himself played a mediocre match, but that was enough for the warehouseman, who had to take extra vacation for the tournament at Alexandra Palace. On Sunday, Florian Hempel from Cologne got Germany off to a top start at the World Championships with a 3:1 win against Dylan Slevin from Ireland.

England's Steve Beaton had prevailed in the first match of the evening session on Tuesday. In his 33rd World Championship appearance in a row, the Bronzed Adonis, as Beaton is known, won 3:1 against Wessel Nijman from the Netherlands. Beaton can now challenge Daryl Gurney from Northern Ireland in round two.

