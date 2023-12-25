Photo with Ronaldo the biggest success for German boxer

First victory in the ring, then success on Instagram. Heavyweight boxer Agit Kabayel's follower numbers exploded after his fight in Saudi Arabia. However, this is less due to the sport than to a photo with top-class athletes.

For heavyweight boxer Agit Kabayel, his knockout victory against the previously unbeaten Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov has not only paid off in sporting terms. The number of followers on social media skyrocketed - and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and famous martial artist Conor McGregor also watched his fight and were impressed.

"I stopped counting. My Instagram has exploded. I got 30,000 more followers overnight," Kabayel told Bild. He now has 237,000 fans following him. "Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor were sitting in the front row. I met both of them after my fight. Cristiano smiled at me, Conor congratulated me. It was great recognition."

The 31-year-old Kabayel had provided the preliminary decision in the top duel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday in the fourth round with a hard liver hook. Kabayel, currently the best German heavyweight, now has 24 wins, 16 by knockout.

"This is great confirmation for me and for German boxing in general. We are now playing with the big boys in the heavyweight division. The world associations WBA and WBC will probably even rank me in the top five now," said Kabayel, who emphatically recommended himself for a world championship fight.

"The world title is the big goal. When that will come is still written in the stars. We'll see if it's as early as 2024. I already know that the organizers are interested in me fighting in Saudi Arabia again in March," said Kabayel, who won the European continental EBU title for the second time in his home town of Leverkusen in March.

