Phoenix Suns dismiss head coach Frank Vogel

With Vogel at the helm, the Suns had a record of 49 wins and 33 losses. However, they were defeated in all four games in the Western Conference series against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the playoffs.

In a statement, Jim Jones, the Suns' president of basketball operations and general manager, said, "We concluded that we needed a different coach for our team. We appreciate Frank's hard work and commitment." He added, "We are here to win a championship, and last season was way below our expectations. We will keep assessing our operations and make changes to achieve our championship aspirations. All of us are accountable, and it's my responsibility, along with Josh and the ownership, to assemble a championship roster."

Vogel replaced Monty Williams, who was let go after the team lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals during the 2023 season. As an NBA head coach for 12 years, Vogel has also held positions with the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and LA Lakers, where he led his team to an NBA championship in the 2019-20 season.

