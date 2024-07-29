Paris Hilton - Phoenix' first word comes from their series

Paris Hilton (43) revealed in a sweet video what the first word of her son Phoenix Barron's (1) was. Fans of her former series "The Simple Life" might find it familiar. And even the hotel heiress finds it "iconic".

"I'm so obsessed and in love with my little angel, he is my best friend", Hilton wrote under the video she posted on Instagram on July 28. In it, she is seen cuddling with her 18-month-old son Phoenix in a hammock that seems to be on a boat. Hilton sings to her toddler: "Sanasa, sanasa, sanasa, sanasa". The boy then repeats the word.

The phrase was once coined by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie (42) in their Reality-Series "The Simple Life" which ran for five seasons in the 2000s. The duo sang the word repeatedly when they were bored or seeking attention. That her son chose this unique expression for his first word seems to have touched Hilton's maternal heart. "Baby P is my world!" She is "so excited to give him and his sister London the most beautiful and magical life ever".

According to "People" magazine, this could be a clever marketing move: The US-Magazine reported earlier this year that "The Simple Life" is being re-released. Originally, the series, in which the Jetset-Women landed on a farm, aired from 2003 to 2007.

After that, Hilton made a name for herself as a DJ and performed in many clubs around the globe. Since 2021, she has been married to Carter Reum (43). Phoenix and their eight-month-old daughter London Marilyn were born via surrogacy.

