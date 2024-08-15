- Phoenix coach Adigo: "We are the Eagles".

50,000 spectators instead of just 500, national players instead of Regionalliga semi-pros, Borussia Dortmund instead of Blau-Weiß Lohne or SV Todesfelde: The excursion into the DFB-Pokal and into the Hamburger Volksparkstadion will be like a journey to another football world for most of the players of the fourth division club 1. FC Phoenix Lübeck.

"It will be very, very important that we cope mentally with all the emotions and this crowd presence. We can play football," said coach Christiano Adigo at the press conference in Hamburg on Thursday for the game on Saturday (6:00 PM/Sky). His captain Johann Berger said he wanted to tell his teammates before the biggest game in the club's history, "that we should be calm and not tense, and simply give our best."

The club from Schleswig-Holstein is in the DFB-Pokal for the second time. The first time was in the 1976/1977 season. Now they are playing against the giant Borussia Dortmund - last season's Champions League finalist and overall five-time DFB-Pokal winner.

Pressure also on BVB coach Nuri Sahin

"That's quite a challenge that's coming our way. We're aware of that. But we will be ready," said Adigo, drawing the usual biblical comparison. None of David against Goliath had a chance, he said. "But how it ended, everyone knows." For the sensation, a lot has to come together, he admitted. "You can only hope that Borussia Phoenix Lübeck is underestimated."

But he also sees some pressure on his BVB colleague Nuri Sahin, who is making his debut as head coach of the Dortmund team in the DFB-Pokal. "They don't want to lose the first title here," said Adigo. "That can already weigh heavy. And that's the chance we have."

At the same time, he also showed great self-confidence: "We are the eagles. It is known that God gives the eagles wings and they fly and fly and never get tired."

Not all HSV fans happy with the rental of "their" stadium

The move from the home stadium Buniamshof with a capacity of 3,000 spectators was necessary for security reasons. Moving to the home stadium of the city and league rival VfB Lübeck at the Lohmühle would have been difficult to explain due to fan rivalry. So the approximately 75 kilometers away large Volksparkstadion in Hamburg remained as an alternative venue.

Two days before the game in Hamburg, 49,700 tickets had already been sold. 16,000 tickets went to the Bundesliga team from Dortmund, 3,000 were reserved for the Lübeck fans. The Volksparkstadion has 57,000 seats, 10,000 of which are reserved for HSV fans.

Financially, the move is worthwhile for both HSV and Phoenix. The Hamburg team is to receive 300,000 euros. Phoenix can also expect the same amount. In addition, there are 209,453 euros in prize money from the DFB for participating in the first round of the cup. The annual budget of Phoenix is about 1.5 million euros.

However, not all fans of the home team Hamburger SV are happy with the rental. Some protested with banners against the rental of "their" arena in the second league game against Hertha BSC on Saturday.

"Playing the good Samaritan with Donetsk. Only thinking about the cash with Phoenix. Our stadium is not an Airbnb, you vultures!" wrote ultras on a banner. The HSV had already made the stadium available to the Ukrainian top club Shakhtar Donetsk for the Champions League games.

Adigo sees the displeasure calmly. "We know that the Hamburger SV has a very, very good and great fan culture. And everyone can express their opinion," said the coach. "You don't have to overanalyze it."

