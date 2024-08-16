Skip to content
Philippi wants to make it harder to trade cannabis online

Is it too easy to obtain medical cannabis over the internet? Lower Saxony's Health Minister Philippi has a clear view on this - and wants to act.

Lower Saxony's Health Minister Philippi: "It should not be possible for recreational cannabis use to be so easily facilitated through a comprehensive package via just a few clicks on the internet."

Lower Saxony's Health Minister Andreas Philippi aims to curb the thriving cannabis trade online, according to a newspaper report. "It shouldn't be so easy to facilitate recreational cannabis use with a 'peace of mind' package over just a few clicks on the internet," the SPD politician told the "Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung" (Friday).

The federal government must "urgently intervene to stem an unwanted flood of medical cannabis." The report states that the partial legalization of cannabis has led to a thriving online trade in the drug. Philippi wants to close legal loopholes.

The Lower Saxony Medical Association stressed, according to the report, that lawmakers should "promptly examine whether this development aligns with legislative goals – such as improved health protection and controlled cannabis distribution."

Cannabis partial legalization began on April 1st. Since then, adults have been allowed to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis in public and store up to 50 grams at home. Since July 1st, cultivation associations can apply nationwide to start growing and sharing cannabis communally.

According to the report, online shops are exploiting a side effect of partial legalization: Cannabis no longer requires a specific narcotic prescription, doctors issue e-prescriptions online, and pharmacies deliver to your door.

Philippi also expressed concern about the ease of purchasing cannabis online, stating that it should not be equated with purchasing a 'peace of mind' package. Other loopholes in the system need to be addressed to ensure responsible cannabis use and uphold health protection goals.

