Philadelphia Union ink contract with 14-year-old soccer prodigy Cavan Sullivan.

"A big day for the Philadelphia Union as they announced the signing of an exceptional young talent, a rarity in any sport, especially in soccer. The Union's head coach, Jim Curtin, stated during Sullivan's press conference on Thursday, 'This is a historic day for the Philadelphia Union. It's not often, in any sport, that you get to sign a generational talent, especially here in Philadelphia in soccer.'

Sullivan, at age 14, is now the youngest player in the club's history to be added to the first-team roster and the fifth youngest player to sign a first-team contract in Major League Soccer's history. If he makes his debut for the Union before July 29, 2024, he will have the honor of being the youngest player to make his debut in any of the top North American professional sports leagues and the top five European soccer leagues.

Curtin expressed his enthusiasm during the press conference, saying, 'We're certainly not afraid of putting him on the field at any time. He's going to work hard and make it on the field on merit first and foremost. I'll just say it publicly, it's a lot closer than people may realize. You know, again, our team whatever you need that week, he's going to be called upon quickly because he deserves it.'

The Union's next match is against Orlando City on May 11.

Last year, Sullivan was honored as the Golden Ball winner after netting four goals in the tournament and leading the US team to victory in the 2023 Concacaf Boy's Under-15 Championship, a first for the team.

Sullivan excitedly shared, 'I've been watching my home team, the Union, for as long as I remember and hoped that one day I'd get the chance to play for my city in front of my family, friends, and fans. Being able to not only play for the Union but to be able to play with my brother is a dream come true. I'll give everything I have to this club and hope to help bring home some hardware. I'm thankful for the opportunity and hope to make Philadelphia proud.'

Sullivan's brother, Quinn, 20, has been a member of the Union's first team since 2021.

ESPN also reported that Sullivan has a release clause allowing him to transfer to Manchester City in the English Premier League once he turns 18."

"Sullivan possesses immense talent, as demonstrated by the discussions surrounding his signing. His fearless attacking mindset sets him apart, creating goals and scoring them himself in various aspects. LeBlanc, Sullivan's coach for Union II, praised him, 'He's a generational talent, the sky's the limit, and we're just going to continue to help allow him to grow on that platform.'"

