Pharmacy chain Walgreens is shutting down approximately 1,200 outlets.

Walgreens disclosed on Tuesday that they aim to shut down around 1,200 of their branches, with 500 set to close within the next twelve months.

A Walgreens logo is visible on a shop's front window in Brooklyn, New York, on February 9, 2021.
Recently, these shutdowns signify a notable upsurge from a few months back, when the financially strained corporation, in June, declared its decision to close down 300 underperforming branches as part of a multiyear enhancement project led by CEO Tim Wentworth.

The 1,200 closures that were disclosed on Tuesday include the 300 that were mentioned a few months ago.

This situation is still evolving. Expect updates.

