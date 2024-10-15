Pharmacy chain Walgreens is shutting down approximately 1,200 outlets.

Recently, these shutdowns signify a notable upsurge from a few months back, when the financially strained corporation, in June, declared its decision to close down 300 underperforming branches as part of a multiyear enhancement project led by CEO Tim Wentworth.

The 1,200 closures that were disclosed on Tuesday include the 300 that were mentioned a few months ago.

This situation is still evolving. Expect updates.

