Phantom goal during game in Straubing: puck slips under goal

A skate lifts the goal frame, at this moment the puck slides into the net: There is a phantom goal in the Straubing Tigers' 6:3 win against the Schwenninger Wild Wings. The scorer reacts quickly.

 Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
An ice hockey stick and a puck can be seen on the white ice. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

German Ice Hockey League - Phantom goal during game in Straubing: puck slips under goal

A phantom goal in the German Ice Hockey League caused a stir on Thursday night and helped the Straubing Tigers on their way to a 6:3 win against the Schwenninger Wild Wings. With the score at 2-1, the puck slipped under the goal frame after a shot by J.C. Lipon, which had been lifted by the skate of goaltender Joacim Eriksson at that moment. The referees counted the goal as 3:1. "I had a feeling that might have happened," the 30-year-old Canadian Lipon said on MagentaTV during the intermission. "We just tried to put ourselves back up as quickly as possible in this game. Now they can't take it back." He scored a total of three times in the game.

"I think that happens a few times. Nobody's perfect, we had to look at that two or three times," said Straubing coach Tom Pokel, who is third in the table with his team. Schwenningen are eighth. "We have to accept that, it happens from time to time in ice hockey and you sometimes make a mistake," said Sebastian Uvira after the fifth defeat in the last six games. "We slipped up in the first 20 minutes, that can't happen to us."

Phantom goal on MagentaTV

Source: www.stern.de

