- Petition against solar parks in the Swiss Marche launched

Environmental advocates are seeking to prevent solar parks in the Märkische Switzerland region with a petition. The Nature Conservation Union (NABU) and the citizen initiative Pro Naturpark fear that "this unique landscape will be industrialized, leading to the loss of biodiversity and vitality of the nature park for both humans and nature," as stated in a NABU announcement. The petition will be handed over to the Brandenburg Ministry of Agriculture at the end of October.

Since the designation of landscape protection areas for open-field and agri-photovoltaics, investors have also been flocking to the Märkische Switzerland nature park, according to the announcement. There are plans for several facilities in the municipalities of Hermersdorf, Münchehofe, and Dahmsdorf within the nature park. These are just the current projects within the nature park boundaries. "There are numerous other projects in the immediate vicinity of the nature park," said Tilman Stachat of Pro Naturpark.

The fact that large-scale open-field photovoltaics are being expanded in the Märkische Switzerland region, despite the Landkreis Märkisch-Oderland having almost fully achieved its solar energy expansion target, is met with incomprehension by many locals, according to the announcement. NABU Brandenburg wants to fight for the preservation of the nature park as a living and recreational area. The chairman, Björn Ellner, called on Environment Minister Axel Vogel (Greens) to reject such plans.

